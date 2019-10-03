Centauri (CTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $256.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Centauri coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Centauri has a market cap of $125,805.00 and $256.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centauri alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038418 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.54 or 0.05414037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 43,427,922 coins and its circulating supply is 42,851,320 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centauri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centauri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.