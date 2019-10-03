Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Get Centamin alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Centamin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centamin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.44. 3,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.35. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centamin (CELTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.