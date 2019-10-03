Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading Up 7%

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares were up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.13, approximately 133,926 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 122,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of analysts have commented on CLLS shares. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price target on Cellectis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

The firm has a market cap of $427.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 813.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellectis SA will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 934,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 219,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,210,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after buying an additional 392,841 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after buying an additional 401,888 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

