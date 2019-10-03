Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading Up 7%

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares were up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.13, approximately 133,926 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 122,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.
A number of analysts have commented on CLLS shares. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price target on Cellectis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.
The firm has a market cap of $427.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 934,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 219,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,210,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after buying an additional 392,841 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after buying an additional 401,888 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
