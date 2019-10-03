Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Celgene were worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 277.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 212.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Celgene during the first quarter worth $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 109.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Celgene during the second quarter worth $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,236. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

