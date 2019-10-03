Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $129.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.06.

CE traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $118.67. 712,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,520. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.54. Celanese has a 52-week low of $82.91 and a 52-week high of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 75.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 112.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $53,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

