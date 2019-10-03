Caspian Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Caspian has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $174,331.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038561 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.87 or 0.05313614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,961,105 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

