Carnival (LON:CCL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Carnival (LON:CCL) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 4,330 ($56.58).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group downgraded Carnival to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) in a research note on Monday. HSBC increased their price target on Carnival from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,950 ($51.61).

Shares of CCL stock traded down GBX 80 ($1.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,106 ($40.59). The company had a trading volume of 908,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,540.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,769.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.53, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. Carnival has a 1-year low of GBX 3,293 ($43.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,837 ($63.20).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

