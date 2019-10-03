Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:CIN) Trading Down 0.7%

Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:CIN)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$31.19 ($22.12) and last traded at A$31.19 ($22.12), approximately 1,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$31.42 ($22.28).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$31.26 and a 200-day moving average of A$31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.04 and a current ratio of 47.04. The stock has a market cap of $825.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13.

Get Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s payout ratio is 72.67%.

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.