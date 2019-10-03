Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.38

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $2.23. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 228,966 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.61.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $269.44 million and a PE ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.58.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$106.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.