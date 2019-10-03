Carboneum [C8] Token Market Cap Achieves $411,384.00 (C8)

Carboneum [C8] Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Carboneum [C8] Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Carboneum [C8] Token has a total market capitalization of $411,384.00 and $86.00 worth of Carboneum [C8] Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carboneum [C8] Token has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carboneum [C8] Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00190152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.01006574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00024160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00089945 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Carboneum [C8] Token Token Profile

Carboneum [C8] Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,330,711 tokens. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io . Carboneum [C8] Token’s official website is www.carboneum.io

Carboneum [C8] Token Token Trading

Carboneum [C8] Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum [C8] Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboneum [C8] Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carboneum [C8] Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carboneum [C8] Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carboneum [C8] Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.