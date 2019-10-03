Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Julie D. Frist Sells 2,000 Shares

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CSTR stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 39,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,286. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 695.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 108.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 85.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

