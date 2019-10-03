CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF (NYSE:CMO.PE) Trading Up 0.3%

CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF (NYSE:CMO.PE) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18, approximately 8,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 29,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40.

About CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF (NYSE:CMO.PE)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of relatively short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by an agency of the federal government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

