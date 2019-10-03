Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Position Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 35,938 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 206.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth about $7,161,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,718,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $202,669,000 after acquiring an additional 74,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,491 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

NASDAQ CFFN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $57.36 million during the quarter.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, insider Natalie G. Haag bought 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

