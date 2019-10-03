Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
NASDAQ:CGO opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $14.15.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
