Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:CGO opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $14.15.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

