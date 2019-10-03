Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

CHW opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

