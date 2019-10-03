Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Up 0.3%

Cake Box Holdings plc (LON:CBOX) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 169.13 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.20), 1,785 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.20).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a market cap of $67.40 million and a PE ratio of 22.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

