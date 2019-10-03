Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Position Lessened by Natixis

Natixis decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636,841 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.41% of Caesars Entertainment worth $32,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,391,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. 1,277,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,772,423. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Nomura downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,375 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $199,638.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

