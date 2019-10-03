Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to announce $162.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.72 million. Cactus posted sales of $150.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $646.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.23 million to $652.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $695.23 million, with estimates ranging from $654.58 million to $782.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cactus.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Cactus stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 517,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,334. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cactus has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cactus (WHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.