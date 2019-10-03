Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.39.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at $50,725,977.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhys J. Best purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,255 shares of company stock worth $895,416. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 278.6% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.