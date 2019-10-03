Byteball Bytes One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,000.00 (GBYTE)

Byteball Bytes (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Byteball Bytes has a market cap of $23.46 million and $10,000.00 worth of Byteball Bytes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Byteball Bytes coin can currently be purchased for $34.55 or 0.00962292 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Byteball Bytes has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00190091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.01008409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Byteball Bytes Profile

Byteball Bytes launched on December 25th, 2016. Byteball Bytes’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,008 coins. The official website for Byteball Bytes is byteball.org . The Reddit community for Byteball Bytes is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Byteball Bytes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Byteball Bytes is medium.com/byteball

Buying and Selling Byteball Bytes

Byteball Bytes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Byteball Bytes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Byteball Bytes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Byteball Bytes using one of the exchanges listed above.

