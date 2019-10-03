Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Donald A. Hingle II Sells 1,500 Shares

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $36,735.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.22. Business First Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 113,023 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

