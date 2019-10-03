Buckingham Research Analysts Give Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) a $47.00 Price Target

Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.48. 19,356,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,932,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Daily Journal Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,498 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.