BT Group’s (BTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 270 ($3.53).

