Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. Brunswick also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.31 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.74.

Brunswick stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.19. 11,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,070. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $834,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

