Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.24. Brunswick also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.95-1.02 EPS.

Shares of BC opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.74.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.