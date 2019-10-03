Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,880.54

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,880.54 and traded as low as $2,004.50. Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at $2,002.50, with a volume of 3,301 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRK. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) target price (up from GBX 2,350 ($30.71)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price (up from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,922.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,880.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.85 million and a P/E ratio of 48.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $19.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

