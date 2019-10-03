Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Target Price at $30.40

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.0376 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

