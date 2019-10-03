Brokerages Set Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) PT at $19.25

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $21.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
In other news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $126,895.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,189,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,562 shares of company stock worth $157,378. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.
PBYI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 24,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $385.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.60. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 32.23% and a negative return on equity of 254.09%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).
