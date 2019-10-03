Brokerages Set Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) PT at $19.25

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $21.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $126,895.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,189,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,811,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,562 shares of company stock worth $157,378. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

PBYI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 24,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $385.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.60. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 32.23% and a negative return on equity of 254.09%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

