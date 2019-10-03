Brokerages Set PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) PT at $39.80

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

PETQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. 5,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,728. The company has a market capitalization of $729.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PetIQ will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,780,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 182,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after acquiring an additional 133,368 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after acquiring an additional 236,405 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

