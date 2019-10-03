Brokerages Set Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Price Target at $42.00

Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MINI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,662,000 after purchasing an additional 763,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,477,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 387.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after buying an additional 338,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 266.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 405,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 294,688 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MINI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,521. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $150.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

