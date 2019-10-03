Brokerages Set Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) PT at $83.70

Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.70.

MDSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $92.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDSO. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,126,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,123,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

MDSO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $91.48. 16,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,050. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23. Medidata Solutions has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.31. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Medidata Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medidata Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

