Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $59.43

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $165,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 563.1% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,097. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $85.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.