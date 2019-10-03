Brokerages Set Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) PT at €85.06

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €85.06 ($98.91).

Several research firms have recently commented on AFX. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of ETR AFX traded up €0.80 ($0.93) during trading on Friday, hitting €105.60 ($122.79). The company had a trading volume of 342,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.11. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €60.25 ($70.06) and a 12 month high of €110.90 ($128.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.68.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

