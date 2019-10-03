Brokerages Set Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) PT at $60.33

Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $19.25. 133,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.47. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.09. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 2,403.88%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 770.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 167,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 719,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 133,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 84,575 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

