Brokerages Set $7.00 Target Price for Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Computer Task Group an industry rank of 64 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTG. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 36,597 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTG traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,564. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $5.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.31 million. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

