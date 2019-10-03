Brokerages Set $37.50 Price Target for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) have received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $37.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.58. 792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,877. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

