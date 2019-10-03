Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $103,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,813 shares of company stock worth $5,472,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.61. The stock had a trading volume of 247,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,087. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

