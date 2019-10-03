Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.60. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

LKQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.06. 83,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. LKQ has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $33.17.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 136,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 196,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of LKQ by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,749,000. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

