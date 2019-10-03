Brokerages Expect Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $680.77 Million

Analysts expect that Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) will report $680.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $680.00 million. Gannett posted sales of $711.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Gannett will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gannett.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.92 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE GCI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 76,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,099. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.28. Gannett has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.7% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gannett (GCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.