Brokerages Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Crown reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.06. 1,721,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. Crown has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $68.84.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Crown by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Crown by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Crown by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

