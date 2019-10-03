Brokerages Expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $480.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce sales of $480.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $470.80 million to $486.40 million. CDK Global reported sales of $554.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CDK Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in CDK Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in CDK Global by 3.6% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $45.90. 46,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

