Brokerages Expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Air Products & Chemicals posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year sales of $9.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $10.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.14.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.77. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

