Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 115 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 48,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,993. The stock has a market cap of $218.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $148.43 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director Gregory H. Trepp bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory E. Salyers bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 781,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 526,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

