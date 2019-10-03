Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Golar LNG reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 77.74%.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 66,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,738. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

