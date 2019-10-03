Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. 3,369,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 862,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,593 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,039,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 841,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 213,425 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.