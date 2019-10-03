BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) versus TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Head to Head Review

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPOST SA/ADR 6.94% 34.47% 7.99% TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BPOST SA/ADR and TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BPOST SA/ADR $4.46 billion 0.45 $312.73 million N/A N/A TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR $2.94 billion 0.55 $268.08 million $1.93 6.00

BPOST SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

BPOST SA/ADR has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BPOST SA/ADR and TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPOST SA/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BPOST SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

BPOST SA/ADR beats TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BPOST SA/ADR

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves big customers, private and public customers, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, and residential customers, as well as customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, or the bpost's e-Shop to purchase their mail, press, and other products. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride. The Specialty Products segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and methylene chloride for metal cleaning. The Cement segment offers cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type soil solidifier. It also recycles waste plastic, sludge, soot and dust, effluent, burnt residue, tailings, animal waste, incinerator ash, contaminated soil, and automobile shredder residue, as well as glass, concrete, and ceramic scraps. The Life & Amenity segment provides active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials, microporous films, polyolefin films, medical diagnosis systems, dental materials/equipment, ion exchange membranes, and plastic window sashes. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

