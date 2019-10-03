Boston Beer (SAM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM):

10/1/2019 – Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2019 – Boston Beer is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2019 – Boston Beer was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $350.00.

9/23/2019 – Boston Beer was given a new $462.00 price target on by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2019 – Boston Beer is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $332.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $360.00.

8/7/2019 – Boston Beer was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $370.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,093. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $230.93 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.75 and its 200 day moving average is $350.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.15, for a total value of $2,717,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,125. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,039,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

