BOScoin (BOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.67 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $11,060.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000261 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 962,392,100 coins and its circulating supply is 680,993,338 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

