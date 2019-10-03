BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $10,280.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038504 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.35 or 0.05323932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001053 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BXC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud's total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,629,199,405 tokens. BonusCloud's official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

