Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.53

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 2198454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBD.B shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.85 to C$4.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.16.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

